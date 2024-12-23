Juana Rivasthe woman from Maracena (Granada) who was convicted and later pardoned for fleeing with her children from her ex-partner in 2018, filed a lawsuit this Monday. new complaint against her ex-husband, Francisco Arcuri. In it the Italian is accused of intimidation against her and her other son and having influenced the youngest son of both at the time of testifying before the Italian justice system in a civil process for custody, which is now in the hands of the father.

In the document, to which you have had access 20 minutes and which is also signed by the couple’s adult son, it is reported that with the minor’s arrival in Granada that Sunday from Italy, where he lives with his father, Arcuri would have dedicated himself to sending orders. threatening messages to Rivas. “He has sent multiple messages to Juana Rivas’s cell phone in which he indicates which is in Spaina particularly striking circumstance because the minor was handed over by his father to Iberia’s travel service for accompanied minors in Milan,” the complaint reads.

Also attached are messages from WhatsApp sent to the complainant. “I am in Granada and surroundings. If episodes of psychological abuse occur against him, I will be on the lookout,” the Italian writes to his ex, referring to the minor. Thus, the two complainants consider that these acts constitute a crime of gender violence.

Furthermore, the complaint includes a alleged crime of witness coercion. It specifies that “before the 10-year-old boy’s statement in an Italian court a few days ago, according to what he told his older brother, Arcuri made multiple threats and intimidating phrases with the intention of making his testimony conform to his instructions.” “and it is also evident that the Italian “coerced the minor to express who has a bad relationship with his mother and brother and that she wanted to continue living with her father.” With this, the woman asks for “immediate” custody of the minor.

Gabriel’s testimony

The case of Juana Rivas came to the fore again at the beginning of this month, when the eldest son, Gabriel, made public a video with alarming statements in which he asserted that he fears for his brother’s life. In the young man’s words, his younger brother is being exposed to situations of abuse by Arcuri and is constantly vulnerable, living under the same roof as the man they accuse of having mistreated them for years.





At the same time, Juana Rivas’s lawyers announced that Arcuri will be prosecuted in Italy for mistreatment of his children. The team of lawyers, led by Carlos Aránguez, pointed out that on November 14, after the corresponding criminal procedure, the Cagliari Prosecutor’s Office (Italy), responsible for the investigation of the proceedings against Arcuri, concluded the investigations and “formally” presented a written indictment against him for mistreating Gabriel and Daniel.

Furthermore, last April, the Supreme Court of Italy agreed with Rivas and ordered repeat the civil trial on the custody of the ex-couple’s two children (in which the minor has had to testify). The judges understood that both the best interests of minors and several international conventions were violated.