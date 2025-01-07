Juana Rivas asks the Prosecutor’s Office for urgent measures so that her son does not return to his father, who is being investigated for mistreatment

Juana Rivas asks the Granada Prosecutor’s Office to act urgently so that her youngest son, Daniel, stays with her and does not return with his father, Francesco Arcuri, to Italy. The justice of that country already rejected Rivas’s request this Monday, despite the fact that the Italian Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Arcuri for mistreatment of his children. Maracena’s wife goes to the Prosecutor’s Office after the Court of First Instance No. 10 of Granada has decided to recuse itself from the case and refer it to the Court of Violence against Women No. 2 of that city, a decision that her legal team was aware of during the this Tuesday morning.

The eldest son of Juana Rivas asks the Italian justice system for his brother to return to his mother: “He is in danger”

However, the main judge of the Violence Against Women Court is on vacation, and the substitute has reported that she cannot take any action until she receives and examines the submitted file. For now, if no change occurs, the boy will have to return to Italy this Wednesday with his father, Francesco Arcuri.

Given the situation, and with the minor’s return to Italy scheduled for tomorrow, Juana Rivas’s lawyer has requested the intervention of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Granada. In a letter addressed to the Chief Prosecutor, her legal team has requested the urgent adoption of protective measures for the minor, arguing that he is in a risk situation, and has asked that he be heard before executing any decision regarding his transfer.

Rivas’ lawyers insist on their request that measures be taken to guarantee the safety of the minor while the judicial situation is resolved. They understand that there must be a precautionary measure that puts the best interests of the child above the custody that the father currently has over the child.

Italian Justice forces Juana Rivas to return her youngest son to his father



It is worth remembering that this same Monday the Court of Cagliari, in Italy, already rejected the possibility of Daniel staying in Spain, despite the documents filed by Juana’s lawyers detailing threats and coercion against the child. In addition, the Transalpine Prosecutor’s Office has already opened proceedings against Arcuri for alleged continued mistreatment of the child.