Juana Rivas has requested this Thursday from the Italian Justice that his best son, 10 years old, does not return to Italywhere he lives with his father, Francesco Arcuri, since the woman was convicted in Spain for child abduction. The woman from Granada, who a few days ago already denounced her ex for coercion and threats, assures in a document presented by her legal team to the Court of Appeal of Cagliari that the minor has stated that “he is terribly afraid of his father” and that he “fears for his life.”

In a statement released by his lawyer, Carlos Aránguez, it is clear that the child would be in a “serious risk” situation and announces that “a complaint has already been filed with the Italian criminal jurisdiction because Daniel, upon arriving in Spain to spend the Christmas holidays, has reported that his father coerces and threatens him (forcing him to lie about the mistreatment he suffers), to testify in his favor in the Italian procedure” for his custody.

According to the lawyer, the boy has asked “help to be able to stay and live in Spain with his mother and brother” after his father was prosecuted in Italy for the crime of habitual physical and psychological abuse in the family on November 14, when the Cagliari Prosecutor’s Office, responsible for the investigation of the proceedings against Arcuri, concluded the investigations “formally presented an indictment against him” for mistreating Gabriel and Daniel Arcuri Rivas.

Furthermore, in the statement released this Thursday, the lawyers of the woman from Maracena (Granada) also emphasize the last complaint filed in Spain upon the minor’s arrival to the country before the holidays. In it, Rivas accuses Arcuri of coercion of his minor son, threats and gender violence.

“High risk level”

In this sense, the legal team says that these days Rivas has received “several intimidating messages and has been subjected to constant telephone harassment” since Arcuri “has tried to contact her on more than forty occasions in a week.” Aránguez specifies that, after being accused of gender violence and a crime of harassment, “the Spanish Ministry of the Interior activated the VioGén system because it was a case of special relevancewith a high level of risk”.

Rivas was sentenced in 2018 to two years and six months in prison for not having returned the children to her ex-husband. Later, in November 2021, she was pardoned for the crime of child abduction. Since then there had been little news about the family until the beginning of December, when the eldest son, who is now 18 years old, made public a video in which he asked for help for his brother.





In the young man’s words, the 10-year-old boy is being exposed to abusive situations by Arcuri and is constantly vulnerable, living under the same roof as the man they accuse of having mistreated them for years.

At the same time, Rivas’ lawyers announced that Arcuri will be prosecuted in Italy for mistreatment of his children. Furthermore, last April, The Supreme Court of Italy agreed with Rivas and ordered the civil trial on custody to be repeated of the ex-couple’s two children (in which the youngest has had to declare). The judges understood that both the best interests of minors and several international conventions were violated.