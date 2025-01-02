Juana Rivas asks the Italian justice system for her youngest son to stay with her in Spain

Juana Rivas and her legal team have presented a brief this Thursday to the Cagliari Court of Appeal requesting that Daniel, her 10-year-old son, remain in Spain due to a serious risk situation.

Juana Rivas and her eldest son denounce the father for coercion and gender violence

According to the document, to which elDiario.es has had access, the minor says he feels coerced and threatened by his father, Francesco Arcuri, because he allegedly forces him to lie about the abuse he suffers in order to favor him in the judicial procedure in Italy that must be decided on. its custody. Furthermore, according to the lawyers, Daniel claims to have a “terrible fear” of his father and fears for his life if he is forced to return to the transalpine country. This complaint adds to a criminal process already initiated in Italy against Arcuri for an alleged crime of habitual abuse, both physical and psychological, in the family environment.

The letter also details recent episodes of harassment and threats by Arcuri towards Juana Rivas during Christmas, including more than 40 phone calls in one week and several intimidating messages.

Given these events, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has activated the VIOGÉN system, classifying the case as being of “special relevance” and with a “high” risk level.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Rivas maintains that she will abide by any judicial resolution, both in Italy and Spain, but she is confident that this decision will allow her son to remain with her and her brother, moving away from an environment that she describes as deeply harmful. .