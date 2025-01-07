The legal representation of Juana Rivas has presented this Tuesday a letter to the Granada guard court requesting force the adoption of exceptional measures to prevent the youngest of their children from returning this Wednesday to Italy with his father, Franceso Arcuri, who has custody. The writing, to which you have had access 20 minuteshas been delivered after receiving a notification from the Italian justice system that requires Rivas that his ten-year-old son return to his father after an exceptional permit to travel to Spain for Christmas.

It also occurs after the “absence of sensitivity”, according to the Aránguez Abogados team that represents Rivas, of the Court of First Instance 10 of Granada, which this Tuesday has been inhibited “without agreeing on any type of minor protection measure” in favor of the Violence against Women, which already filed a new complaint from this Maracena neighbor on December 31.

“It is absolutely inadmissible and unacceptable that in a Social and Democratic State of Law a minor expresses fear of losing his life and no judicial authority even bothers to listen to him,” lamented the legal team. Furthermore, he warns that Rivas’s son has “never” been heard in Spain by any judge, “despite the very serious facts it refers to.”

In the letter, the legal team states that the minor has described as a “authentic torture” living with his father and he has reported that he hits him on the headthrows him to the ground and kicks him in the belly, in addition to almost choking him, insulting him and yelling at him. According to the minor’s story, Arcuri speaks very badly about Rivas and says that he wants to kill her, while at the same time forcing him to lie and say that he is fine with his father under the threat of never seeing his mother and brother again, who He has lived with her since he came of age.

“Daniel is convinced that his father, after learning that he has told the truth in Spain, You can end his life, or take him somewhere where no one can find him.“, added the team in its letter to the court on duty. The legal team has appealed to the best interests of the minor and reasons of extreme urgency and has requested that the Spanish justice system act so that the child stays in Spain until he is taken declaration and it can be decided whether there is a “risk to his life”

However, the law firm assures that the minor “has the maturity to be heard, is a Spanish citizen” and is in national territory. Furthermore, he has assured “He will never give up until justice is done in this case.” and that he will “obey all court orders, no matter how unfair” they may seem, exercising in any case “all appropriate resources” until the minor “is safe.”