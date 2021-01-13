Before getting on a plane in Colorado, USA, where he spent a family vacation, Juana Repetto (32) made a forceful and furious discharge in his Instagram stories for the headlines that came out in the last hours about his son’s health.

The well-known actress was extremely angry about the repercussions that her sayings about the milk teeth of Toribio (4), who does not eat sweets or ingest large amounts of sugars, and yet has cavities.

“Many pediatric dentists judge mothers with children with teeth of these characteristics making them feel bad or a liar. They did not believe me that I had never tasted a candy. And obviously they are not fully qualified to diagnose these cases, “said the daughter of Nicolás Repetto (63) and Reina Reech (62) about their son’s dental health.

Juana Repetto, outraged by the headlines of her son. Instagram Capture

“Fructose has sugar, breast milk has glucose. And each child their genetics and predisposition. Is it wrong for them to eat fruit? NO! Quite the opposite. Is it wrong for them to drink a tit? NO! On the contrary, there is nothing better. Can this happen even if they have not tried processed or industrialized sugars? Yes! Can they eat 300 candies a day, not brush their teeth and let it not happen to them? “, Juana continued in her stories of Instagram.

And she concluded, resigned: “I tried everything. The great success was to fall into a loving pediatric dentist, who does not judge and accompanies. The reality is that in my experience there is not much to do when they are so young other than sanitize very well to protect healthy teeth and instill the habit of proper tooth brushing. “

Then, several portals echoed the news and she did not take long to speak about it. “I am very angry! I keep getting photos of notes talking about my son’s ‘health’ and my concern. My son is in perfect health! If you want people to come in to read a note, find another way and don’t mess with a child and his health“he wrote on the aforementioned network.

“‘Illness’, ‘health problems’, you have to be WELL SHIT to make those claims about a baby. If you have children, imagine what it is like to see a note with your child’s face and that title. I share with all the love to empathize with other moms who write to me asking about the subject and without problems is that it spreads, but lies? Disease? No, “he completed in that first release.

One of Juana Repetto’s stories expressing her complete outrage. Instagram Capture

So, she shared several screenshots of some examples of notes that outraged her, and even the message he sent to a well-known magazine to modify a chronicle about Toribio’s cavities. “I ask you please get out the word ‘disease’ and the phrase health condition in a post that has to do with my son’s teeth, “said that comment.

In addition, Juana recorded several videos with Toro at her side, providing more details of the anguish she experienced as a result of this situation. “From a lot of serious media, magazines I’ve done a lot of things with … I find it scary. They don’t understand what I got mad at“, the actress started, who is expecting her second child, the first with her husband, Sebastian Graviotto, by the end of June.

“And look what they post shit of one every week, they lift things with wrong titles and others, I am very relaxed, I suck an egg, I see nothing but everything has a limit and they keep coming … “, he continued.

“I took four deep breaths, I got into this magazine, I wrote to them, but they keep coming back to me and I’m tired of seeing it, it’s distressing, a line was crossed which is the health of a child. Do not put shit, nothing further, “he finished his message before leaving for the airport.