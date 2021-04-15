The new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the AMBA they completely outraged Juana Repetto (32), who has a 4-year-old son and is two months away from giving birth to the second.

Following the announcement by President Alberto Fernández (62), in which he communicated the suspension of face-to-face classes for 15 days in the City and Province of Buenos Aires, the actress exploded with anger on her Instagram stories.

It happens that Juana spent much of the past year, like many parents of the AMBA, with her son at home, juggling to entertain him and fulfill the schoolwork that was sent to him from the garden where the little one attended.

“I’m not going to Olivos because I have this belly and the boy is sleeping. But there they are going for the education of our children. Not again by God! What inconsistency! They are a horror on another level! With education, no, “began the daughter of Reina Reech (63) and Nicolás Repetto (64).

And followed: “Everyone rants telling me atrocities … do you really believe that open shopping / closed school logic? Please! #WithEducationNo “.

In addition, the actress shared a capture of the President with one of his most controversial statements from the aforementioned conference: “The health system was relaxed.” “Post?! Cross out the double“Juana added about that photo.

To validate his position, he shared a video of the garden his son attends. “They adapted so well. They wait their turn to enter, to leave, they eat two in six months to keep their distance, comply with the protocol, chinstrap, they do everything that needs to be done“he wrote alongside those images.

And she added, visibly saddened: “They comply! They take care of themselves and they take care of us … I love you son. I am going to fight for your rights“.

Meanwhile, in another story, she conducted a survey to find out the opinion of her followers about the duration of the aforementioned suspension. “Does anyone think that it will really be 15 days without face-to-face classes?“, I ask.

“I tell you that I already have a desire to brood that I do not tell you. At the moment it doesn’t hurt at all to stay at home with the fat man and not go out every day, go, come and so on. But I’m not thinking of myself Not only in my son“, clarified the daughter of the renowned choreographer.

“The good humor with which I woke up, fuck it. I’m re angry. More than 20 days ago I registered my mother as appropriate, as any human being in the world, as appropriate, as we always handle ourselves in this family … Doing everything, like any Argentine citizen, I registered my mother more than 20 days ago for the vaccine in the ProvinceThey have already been vaccinating people over 60 years old and the email does not reach me, my turn does not come, not anything, “Juana had expressed on Wednesday morning.

“Y There are 24-year-old people who are not doctors, they are not teachers, they are not risky, not shit and they are vaccinating. I ask you please to put the batteries … I go to the Province page every day to check and there is no news … I am two months away from giving birth, my son goes to school and I have to go for medical check-ups , I have to go for an ultrasound, I have to go to the obstetrician and my son stays with my mother. I can’t leave it with someone else, “he added in that string of videos he shared on his networks.

And he concluded pleadingly: “I need my mother who is over 60 years old to be vaccinated as everyone I know who is signing up and calls them a weekThey go and get vaccinated, at least here in the Province. And the day I go to give birth to my son, I will probably have to sleep one or two nights with my mother, in June, in the middle of winter. And for that my mother would have to have the vaccine and it would have had to take effect that we know it takes 15 to 20 days… So I’m very angry. I’m going to show you the paperwork I did, like anyone else. ”

