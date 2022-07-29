One year and three months after being appointed president of the School Council of the Region of Murcia, Juana Mulero leaves office alleging “professional reasons.” In statements to LA VERDAD, she assured that her departure is due to the completion of a stage and her desire to return to teaching at UCAM. Her departure occurs at a time when the advisory body she chaired is making its opinions on the curricula for the next course in its different stages.

Mulero’s political career is linked to Adela Martínez Cachá, with whom he coincided at UCAM during his time as a teacher and researcher. In 2015, with Martínez Cachá at the head of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Mulero was appointed director of the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Development (Imida).

From Imida she jumped to the Ministry of Education at the hands of Martínez-Cachá, who always considered her an effective and conciliatory manager. There she worked at the head of the General Directorate of Educational Planning and Human Resources and, in 2019, she was promoted to the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Education and Culture. In April 2021, Mulero assumed the leadership of the School Council with María Isabel Campuzano at the head of Education, after the failed motion of censure.