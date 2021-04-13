The biologist and professor at UCAM was proposed by the Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, to replace Juan Castaño Juana Mulero, in a file image. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM

Juana Mulero will be proposed as the new president of the School Council of the Region of Murcia in an extraordinary plenary session of the body held this Tuesday afternoon. The biologist and UCAM professor will be appointed by the Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, as a candidate to succeed the current president, Juan Castaño. Once the proposal has been raised, the representatives of the School Council will convey their opinion to Campuzano, who must take the appointment to the Governing Council.

Juana Mulero She was secretary general of the Ministry during the stage headed by Esperanza Moreno, and previously she was general director of Educational Planning and Human Resources. She worked in the Department of Physiology of the Faculty of Biology at UMU and was a tenured professor of Nutrition and Biology at UCAM, where she served as director of the master’s degree in Clinical Nutrition and secretary of the department of Food Technology and Nutrition.