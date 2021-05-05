The President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, announced this Tuesday the Juana Manso Federal Plan, which will give 633,000 netbooks to high school students across the country to give them access to connectivity. The model that was presented at the event is from the BGH brand.

For reference, it is a computer with a 11.6-inch screen, processor Intel Celeron N4020 2.8 GHz, 4 GB of RAM (DDR4) and 240 GB of solid state storage. The company specializing in microprocessors launched it at the end of 2019.

The Celeron are processors designed “for use at home, online classes and office work with productivity applications,” explained Ezequiel Bartelemi, Intel technical engineer, to Clarín. They do not have the power of the Intel Core series, but because for these tasks it is not needed. With 4GB of RAM they run fine, even though today’s standard is 8GB.

The storage space of these 1.3 kilos equipment is a bit small, yes: 240GB. But it is true that if you work with services in the cloud like Google Drive or Dropbox, enough and more.

Huayra 5.0, the operating system for the Juana Manso plan computers. Photo Linux

These computers also come with two USB 3.0 ports and one HDMI port.. The battery should last about 10 hours.

As for the software, the computers will not have Windows: they will come with an operating system Huayra 5.0, a version of Linux of the State, in addition to basic office applications (what is known as the Office package, but with a free version).

Huayra 5.0, the Linux-based operating system. Photo Huayra

Browsing educational sites will have no additional cost if you browse with mobile data. With these characteristics, the tasks educational programs should be able to be covered without problems.

The national plan and manufacture

During the act, Alberto Fernández (who took the opportunity to refer back to the Court for face-to-face classes) explained together with the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, and the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, the integration of the plan with an incentive plan for the National Production: Newsan, PC Arts (Banghó), Exo, Coradir, Grupo Núcleo, Dinatech, Agen and Air Computers They promised to manufacture 90 thousand pieces of equipment each.

This would generate, according to the official version, 2 thousand jobs.

President Alberto Fernández spoke about the Supreme Court ruling in an act. Presidency photo.

The priority for the delivery of computers will be those establishments with students who have had little or no pedagogical continuity in 2020, and the distribution will begin in those provinces with a lower socioeconomic level, and with a higher percentage of students disengaged as a result of the coronavirus pandemic .

The initiative will also include teacher training and a federal educational platform that will allow the creation of virtual classrooms.

While the plan will begin with a first delivery of 80 thousand teams in July, which will continue with new deliveries every 30 days.

The 2,000 jobs that would be generated would be carried out in plants located in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Rosario and the provinces of Tierra del Fuego and Buenos Aires, it was officially reported.

Tierra del Fuego will manufacture 108 thousand netbooks, of the total of 633 thousand total. The province has already dedicated itself to the production of similar equipment during the term of the Connect Equality Plan applied during the administration of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

A BGH plant in Ezeiza.

In that case, 5.5 million computers and in the southern province, companies such as Brightstar Fueguina, BGH in alliance with the Brazilian Positivo, Radio Victoria and Digital Fueguina, among others, were part of that production.

“We are going to start delivering netbooks to children so that they can once again access the digital world,” he said on that occasion and recalled that “between 2011 and 2015, 5 million netbooks had been delivered so that children could have that connectivity”, but that the plan “was lost” during the previous governmentsaid Alberto Fernández.

“Today we need it more than ever, because the pandemic, just as it found us devoid of intensive therapy rooms, it also found us devoid of connectivity,” ratified the president.

Thus, the Government tries to refloat what was Conectar Igualdad, a plan that delivered more than 4.5 million teams between 2011 and 2015.

