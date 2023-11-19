Juan Zegarra: why did the former member of ‘Welcome the afternoon’ leave boxing and what does he do?

Juan Zegarra was an athlete who dedicated himself to the boxing discipline by following in his brother’s footsteps. David the ‘Panther’ Zegarra. He even became a world champion. However, his popularity grew when he was part of the cast of the reality show ‘Welcome afternoon’, until 2015 when he stepped away from the screens. Now, he dedicates himself to a totally different field than the one we used to see him develop. In this note, we tell you more about what became of the nicknamed ‘Martillo’ Zegarra.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Pantera’ Zegarra kneels live before her mother: “I’m sorry for leaving you alone for so many years”

Why did Juan Zegarra walk away from boxing?

After in 2015 the space led by Laura Huarcayo, Carlos Vílchez and Alfredo Benavides came to an end, Juan Zegarra decided to move away from the competition programs. However, before this happened, he was clear that nothing is certain when you are on television; Therefore, he decided to study. Furthermore, in an interview, he revealed why he left the sporting discipline that brought him achievements.

Juan Zegarra and his time as a boxer. Photo: Instagram/Juan Zegarra

“Television and sports are not for life. They are moments and stages. I have always thought that life is like a carousel, one day you are up and the next day you are down. And when you’re at the top, that’s when you should save the most.“, said the former reality boy to Trome.

YOU CAN SEE: The most anticipated! ‘Jonathan Maicelo’ and ‘Pantera Zegarra’ have a hot fight in the boxing ring

What is Juan Zegarra currently doing?

In a totally different facet, Juan Zegarra prepared and studied gastronomy while he was part of the Latina reality show. He now prepares all kinds of meals in a recreation center located in Huachipa. Likewise, he did not rule out that in the future he could open his own restaurant.

“