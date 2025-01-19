Jordi Évole’s program premiered a new season this Sunday and it did so in Seville, with an interview with Canal Sur presenter Juan y Medio, who spoke especially about older peoplewith whom he works daily in his program, The afternoon, here and now.

The presenter from Almeria has talked about some of the anecdotes that he has experienced on his program, and has complained about the children’s attitudes of many of their elderly guests who are going to meet potential couples.

“Many times, throughout these years, the car has gone to pick up the person and the children have said: ‘If you get in that car you will never see your grandchildren again.’ They do it because they don’t want to bring a stranger into the house, or have them have access to the bank account,” he said.

“Mostly they say things like: ‘My mother doesn’t know what she’s doing, ‘my mother has lost her mind’“, said Juan y Medio (whose real name is Juan José Bautista Martín) to Jordi Évole.

The presenter says that it normally happens when the children “they don’t trust her,” but on the other hand for other things, yes.

“The most valuable thing I have, which are my children, I do leave them to you, so that you can pick them up, put them to bed, feed them and, if they are sick, take care of them. But I don’t trust you to stop being alone,” says Juan y Medio, who considers this “very selfish” attitude.

The popular presenter, 62, said: “We have to pay more attention to our elders. They are a great generation, a lot has happened. They are full of wisdom and we are losing them without realizing it”

“Me I love spending time with my motherevery time I can I eat or have dinner with her and I thank you for treating her with so much sensitivity and affection so that she appeared on screen,” said Juan y Medio.

To that, Évole replied: “It seemed like a good closure to accompany you with your mother.” in those endearing momentsjust as you accompany those older people in your program.