Juanwinner of Big Brotherdid not manage to pocket the total 300,000 euros of the prize, but rather it was reduced by half for a specific reason. “He was expelled during the contest, but Adrián paid him back in exchange for 150,000 euros of the prize,” he explained Ion Aramendi.

In the debate, they asked him what he would do with the prize and if he would share it with his partner, since he won because he risked his prize. “Of course, he deserves it,” explained Juan, very grateful to his friend.

“I’m going to share it with him, because We are both going to take a trip to enjoy it and I think it will be to the Maldives“said the dancer, while the audience applauded his generosity.

On the other hand, the presenter wanted to delve deeper into the winner’s personal life, since he did not share much of it inside the house. For example, he did not talk about his partner. “She does not want to enter this world“explained the man.

“We wanted respect our privacy and I had to respect it as a couple. I didn’t want to talk, although I would have liked to share it with my colleagues,” he confessed.