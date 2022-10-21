The Mexican writer Juan Villoro, in Madrid (Spain), on January 24, 2020.

The Mexican writer Juan Villoro has received this Friday in Bogotá the Recognition of Excellence of the Gabo 2022 Award. The Gabo Foundation has also awarded its awards to the best journalism in Latin America, Spain and Portugal in five categories: Text, Coverage, Image, Photography and Sound. A jury of 62 Latin American journalists selected the award-winning works from among 1,980 applications. The winners participate in the tenth edition of the Gabo Festival, which is held in Bogotá from this Friday to Sunday.

The Governing Council of the Gabo Foundation has awarded the Mexican chronicler for “the inspiring set of his work and career”. The Nicaraguan writer and former vice president Sergio Ramírez was in charge of presenting it in a speech in which he highlighted the links of the Mexican writer with the magical realism of García Márquez. “For Villoro, the narration of real events admits the doubt and sanity of the imaginary. Because what is real so often overflows the imagination”, he remarked. The Nicaraguan has defined Villoro as “the universal Florentine chilango”, in reference to the importance of Mexico City in his chronicles and his ability to reverberate in the rest of the world. He has highlighted his extensive career, but has focused on his chronicles: Imaginary Chronicles (FCE, 1986), A trip to Yucatan (Publishing Alliance, 1989), The Eleven of the Tribe (Aguilar, 1995), Fear in the Mirror (Candaya, 2011) and there is life on earth (Almadia, 2012).

Villoro has used his speech to denounce the situation that journalists are experiencing in his country. “Mexico kills those who seek the truth,” he has exclaimed about the 15 reporters killed so far this year. He has also announced that he will donate his prize money to the Fifth Element Laboratory, an organization dedicated to supporting communicators. He has concluded his intervention with a reflection on the role of journalists: “The journalist is never the news, the unfathomable truth is found outside of us in the fire that consumes everything or in the sugar that stealthily climbs oranges ”.

The Gabo Foundation has also awarded the prizes in the other categories. The war in Ukraine has been central in two of the recognized works. A multimedia report on the daily life of a Ukrainian town under occupation by Russian troops, 70 kilometers from kyiv, won in the image category. The piece is titled Multimedia reportage in Andriivka. X-ray of a village under Russian occupation for 30 days (in Spanish, Multimedia report on Andriivka. X-ray of a village under Russian occupation for 30 days). The authors are a group of journalists from the newspaper The Observer From Portugal. the photo essay The silent pain of Ukraine by Argentine Rodrigo Abd for the Associated Press (AP) news agency was the winner in Photography. It is a coverage of the first days of the war.

The winner of the text category was The Stowaway and the Captain. It is a chronicle of Ricardo Robins, published in six parts in the newspaper Rosario 3. It narrates the journey of the Tanzanian migrant Bernard Joseph and the situations faced by African refugees in Argentina, and in parallel a criminal trial for four murders on a boat. In the Coverage category, the award-winning work has been It wasn’t the fire, of the Ocote Agency and about the fire at the Hogar Seguro in Guatemala. The event happened in 2017, but a group of 14 journalists put together an “ephemeral newsroom” that produced content in various formats to generate a platform for memory and monitoring of the judicial process.

This year is the first time that the award has been given in the audio category. The winner was the podcast The Second Death of the Punk God, of the Radio University of Rosario (Argentina). The work narrates the case of a young street musician who took his own life after being the victim of constant harassment promoted on social networks. It was proven that he was innocent of the accusations made against him.

The award ceremony starts the Gabo Festival that includes more than one hundred activities with outstanding personalities from journalism and literature. Among the attendees are the Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui, the Venezuelan Luz Mely Reyes and the Spanish María Jesús Espinosa de los Monteros, the director of PRISA Audio. A central event is the dialogue between Juan Villoro and the columnist for EL PAÍS and member of the Governing Council of the Gabo Foundation, Leila Guerriero. “Villoro has an enormous amount of narrative resources and an enormous culture. I think that all of this allows her to have a look at reality capable of connecting apparently disconnected things”, the writer commented in a message issued before the award ceremony.

The theme of the festival will center around The loneliness of Latin America, the speech that García Márquez gave when he won the Nobel Prize in 1982. It is the first time that it has been held in Bogotá, something that the general director of the Gabo Foundation, Jaime Abello Banfi, has highlighted. “After writing One Hundred Years of SolitudeBogotá was the place where García Márquez connected with Colombia, because it is the meeting point for all Colombians”, he remarked about the change of the festival, which was previously held in Medellín.

Abello Banfi dedicated a few words to Rafael Moreno, a Cordovan journalist murdered last Sunday. Moreno was to attend a workshop at the festival, which is now dedicated to his memory.

