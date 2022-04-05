John Victor Sanchez went to the program “Love and fire” to make public his complaint that Andrea San Martin He would not have wanted to leave him in charge of the care of his youngest daughter after having tested positive for COVID-19, as the former driver and Sebastián Lizarzaburu announced on their social networks a few days ago.

The couple of influencers traveled to Chincha a week ago to attend a party in the company of their friends. It was during this celebration that a video of San Martín making Anitta’s famous Tiktok trend to the rhythm of “Wrap” went viral on social networks. It is speculated that it was in such a celebration that the couple contracted coronavirus.

Faced with this, former cabin crew member Juan Víctor Sánchez, alerted by Andrea’s condition, who could infect her little daughter despite being isolated, declared for “Love and fire” she barely had a chance.

“I tried to communicate with her, but anything I can say is going to be taken as a psychological affectation. Although I do not disrespect her, I got a response from her lawyer Wilmer Arica, “said Andrea San Martín’s ex-partner to reporters from the entertainment program.

Message from Juan Víctor to Andrea San Martín

The former pilot shared the screenshots of the conversation he had with the former driver on WhatsApp.

The message he sent her read: “Hello, Andrea. Good afternoon, I have learned that you are with COVID-19, quite apart from the issues that you have summoned me, it is important to separate the best interests of the minor and his safety. I am, in this case, the ideal person to take care of our daughter”.

“I request that you allow me to pick her up and avoid exposing her to the danger of contagion, since for her age there are still no vaccines that can protect her. Please order Lara to be handed over to me so I can take care of her while you go through this process. Once the process has been completed, I will give it to you, since I do not want to be denounced, ”she added below.

Response from Andrea San Martin

However, it was the legal defender of the former host of “La banda del chino”, Wilmer Arica, who communicated shortly to respond to Juan Víctor about his request to Andrea. The lawyer expressed the refusal that he would have had her sponsored to hand over the little girl.

“Regarding the message you sent to my client, I must appreciate that, due to the situation they are going through and the psychological help that my client is receiving, that type of communication is not healthy for her at the moment,” the specialist began.

“Regarding her youngest daughter, the measures recommended by the State in cases of emergency are being taken. After the period of isolation, I could continue the visits at her daughter’s house “, Arica finished in her message.

Andrea San Martín put her daughters in quarantine

The former reality girl caught coronavirus with Sebastián Lizarzaburu after attending a party with friends. However, Andrea San Martín announced that her daughters will enter quarantine as a precaution and will not attend her school. “The girls are fine, they are still calm and they have nothing. The idea is to wait a few more days, that’s why they are going to miss school to find out 100% if they really haven’t been infected, ”she mentioned.