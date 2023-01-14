The third round of the Latin American Amateur Championship in Puerto Rico, with 5 Colombians in the dispute, and dominated by the Argentine matthew fernandezwho is the leader of the tournament.

Colombian in the ‘top’ 10

This Saturday, the best Colombian golfer was Juan Velasquezwho had a great round of -7, to be in ninth position, with -6.

Velásquez analyzed his performance in this great third round. “I felt very comfortable, I started very well, I felt that I was giving myself all possible chances and with the putt I was making them, in the second round I knew how to hold on and everything went very well,” he told LAAC.

“I’m trying to start as strong as I can because I tend to start slow and have to recover afterwards. I’ve tried to start fast and well,” he added.

The Colombian, who is playing his first LAAC, is getting ready for what is to come on Sunday. “I’m going to try to continue like today, whatever comes out but with the mentality of starting well and maintaining myself”.

In addition, among Colombians Juan Camilo Vesga it was ranked 17th, with -3. Below, Manuel Merizalde is 29 with field par.

matthew fuenmayor, the leader of the first day, is in 35th place with +1. And in position 42, carlos rodriguezwith +2.

The Argentine Fernández is the leader with -18, 4 shots behind his pursuer, the Mexican Luis Carrera.

The Colombian Daniel Faccini he withdrew the Friday before his round due to health problems, for which he was sent to the country.

This Sunday the champion of LAAC 2023 will be known, the most important amateur tournament in the region and which awards the quota to play the Augusta Masters, the British Open and the US Open.

PAUL ROMERO

Shipped to Puerto Rico

Invited by LAAC

