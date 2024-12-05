He Real Betis will undertake a change in its business area in the coming months due to the departure of the marketing expert Juan Useroswho leaves the position he held in the management of this part of the Verdiblanco club after having shown clearly positive results in recent seasons. in many quantifiable terms, after having arrived at the Betic team eight years ago and now ending the relationship with the club, although it is not yet defined what his new professional adventure will be. The previous ones were at Movistar Estudiantes and Atlético de Madrid, which Betis now joins in his professional career. In this way, and for personal and family reasons, Useros will end its relationship with Betis when the current year 2024 ends, with just a few weeks remaining. That will be when they close almost eight years of work with Betiswhom he initially joined as commercial and marketing director, until becoming the head of the Business area from 2023.

Useros spoke at that time in an interview in December last year on ABC, beyond explaining the club’s sponsorships, that his ambition was for Betis in the future to “become the club with the most members in the world.” He also worked to enhance the attraction of the green and white project outside the Spanish borders, with international plans that have allowed Betis to grow all these years in everything related to its fields of action. He did it hand in hand since 2023 with Pablo Ortiz, who became commercial director of the green and white club, with which he sought to strengthen new strategic markets in order to export the Betis brand in countries such as the United States, among others.

New reorganization

Taking advantage of this situation, the Heliopolitan team has decided to reorganize said plot with the division of four verticals that will work together despite the differentiation of which they are part, now without Useros at the head, and waiting for a possible substitute in this sense. : B2B (business to business), B2C (direct to consumer model), Retail (retail sales) and Ticketing (registrations)models that will continue to provide Betis with income beyond what it can contribute in this sense, knowing that in 2025 the temporary transfer to the Cartuja stadium will take place and in January of that year the works on the New Villamarín will begin. , to which it is planned to return in January 2027 after two years of works and a budget of over one hundred million euros in total.

To highlight the work carried out by Useros in all this time, its work is mainly highlighted when it comes to positioning Betis as a brand in the fourth position of LaLiga EA Sports in terms of income, while this line of growth has been increasing with the passage of time. For its part, in an announcement on social networks, Betis also thanks the positioning achieved by this professional specialized in sports marketing, which has allowed, among other things, the consolidation of the green and white brand at a global level, being at the same time a key part in the creation of the sustainability project Forever Green, motto that has become the watchword of the current board of directors. Also in carrying out subscription campaigns like the one carried out by Fabián Ruiz and his mother.