The Musac de León has brought together four decades of work by the Bilbao artist Juan Ugalde (1958) in the retrospective Crazy people’s nave (until January 7, 2024), a journey through a multidisciplinary work characterized by the fusion of painting and photography in collages reconstituted as sharp tools for the dissection of reality.

His retrospective on moussac its titled Crazy people’s nave. Who is it referring to? To the society of the last 40 years, which is the period covered by the exhibition.

What is a use for? collage? To represent the world we are in.

What made you want to be an artist? I was good at caricatures of school teachers.

What job would you have done if you had not been an artist? I never considered it. Although now I also teach yoga.

What do your works of art owe to your personal experiences? In my case, they serve as a starting point to discuss the issues of life.

What role do you think art plays in society? We are a civilization throwing itself off a cliff and I see art playing castanets to the rhythm of dulzaina and drum.

What did you miss in your training, when you were a student? Learn with artists instead of officials.

What other people’s work of art would you have liked to create? Well, already set, Crazy people’s nave of El Bosco. But in general all the ones I like, which are many and from all periods.

What little-known artist in our country would you recommend? Ugh, there are so many, if you ask me for one, César Fernández Arias.

Is there any undesirable work of art? No, but there are many boring ones.

What book has marked your vision of the world the most? In the early nineties I read Zen in the art of archeryby the German Eugen Herrigel, and it was an earthquake in my schemes on the creative.

Which one do you have open on your nightstand right now? On the table I have a good battery, I choose two, Sankara, of Consuelo Martin, and palliative society, Byung Chul Han.

What song or piece of music would you use as a self-portrait? Any of Frank Zappa.

What is the movie you have seen the most times? I watch a lot of movies, I don’t usually repeat them except by mistake in my memory. The most times, surely… Play timeby Jacques Tati.

The last series you watched straight away? I see few and forget them instantly. I do remember, on the other hand, a cycle of everything Godard that they have put together in my town this winter.

What historical event do you admire most? Peace… especially mental.

What is socially overrated? Plastic and gasoline.

Who would you give the next Velázquez prize to? I am not one to give Velázquez awards.

