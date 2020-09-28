Malaga adds and continues. A few hours ago he announced the signing of striker Pablo Chavarría for a season and now makes official the arrival on loan of Juan Soriano (23-8-1997, Benacazón, Seville), who will compete for the position of starting goalkeeper with Dani Barrio.

The agreement with Sevilla had been on track for days. Soriano will play at La Rosaleda this next season. The good relationship between both clubs has made it possible for the goalkeeper to visit Martiricos in acceptable economic conditions for the battered blue and white coffers. The Sevillian goal has signed this Monday his contract with Malaga until June 30, 2021 and will be put under the command of Sergio Pellicer this Tuesday.

Despite his youth (23 years), Juan Soriano has behind him 32 matches in the Second Division in the ranks of Sevilla Atlético and has also competed in the highest category with Sevilla (four games) and with Leganés, with whom he played 11 games last season in the First Division. The presence of Vaclik and Bono in the Seville squad completely closed off the possibility of having minutes. In Malaga your goal is take ownership, add minutes and help the team achieve its collective goals.