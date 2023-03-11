Mexico.- The beautiful girlfriend of Juan Soler, Paulina Marketwas a victim of the program ‘the sun rises‘ during the ‘Trapitos al Sol’ section, where the host and the handsome actor make notes about intimate confessions.

Recently, Paulina relived an embarrassing moment in which she he left behind one of his children when I was just a baby.

We recommend you read…

It all happened after the Imagen Televisión presenter was asked to recount a moment when she had forgotten “something very valuable”, but what took everyone on set by surprise is that the famous confessed that she forgot her baby when he was only three months old.

Paulina Mercado already has two adult children, so what happened to one of them happened several years ago, but it is something that the 50-year-old driver will never be able to get out of her memories, even in that of Ana Maria AlvaradoWell, apparently he already knew the whole story.

We recommend you read…

‘Market’, as the Argentine heartthrob from Mexican soap operas affectionately calls her, said that although she considers herself “a good mother”, she revealed that she is “a little scattered”, since at that time she had finished her routines in the gym and when she went to On the way home, he realized that he had forgotten the little boy in the section where people can leave their children.

Apparently, the driver remembered that she had left her child in the gym because her driver questioned who would pick up Pedro to take him home: “Hey lady, what about Pedro? Who’s going to take him home?”

Market expressed that he was very ashamed Not having thought about her baby, and to prevent it from being even more embarrassing, she told her worker that a friend would take the child home, but since she “did not trust” her, she decided to return for Pedrito.

This revelation caused a furor among users on social networks, they even began to compare her with Britney Spears or Kim Kardashian, who left her baby in a hotel years ago, a situation that was repeated countless times.