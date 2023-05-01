Juan Soler 57-year-old, did not remain silent and responded to the attacks which they claim in networks, he disrespected Monica Noguera in the program Sale el Sol, because as you already know, he pointed out that the famous woman’s legs would look great on a man’s shoulders.

That is why Juan Soler responded to the attacks along with his girlfriend Paulina Mercado and assured that he has always respected women, because said compliment is a classic in ArgentinaHe also commented that he belongs to another generation, which is why he does not see anything wrong with what he said.

“I am a person, I come from another era, I was born in 1966, I was also born with another type of educational background, we also decided things in a perhaps very rustic, very direct way, very openly, very without prejudice”, commented the soap opera actor.

In addition, he makes it clear that his relationship with Mónica Noguera, who is his comadre, is too good, for which he pointed out that everything between them is very good, contrary to what others say that the Mexican driver took things in the worst way , but it was not so according to the couple.

“And if instead of Noguera, it was his daughters? That an individual made such a comment?… maybe he understands it”, “If it wasn’t disrespectful, his comadre wouldn’t have told him: calm down, buddy,” she asked. feel uncomfortable”, “How much time do we give this “love”? Paulina is astonished as a 12-year-old girl for me at this point being in love that’s how I gaffe, I don’t give them more than 5 years “, write the networks.