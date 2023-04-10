Vanessa Terkes and Juan Sheput They ended their relationship. And, although they never openly announced that they had a love relationship, the former minister has stated that he was with the actress for two years and that he still remains his friend. Thus, it is not exactly known when the separation took place, but it is clear that, in the words of the politician, the artist would have made a “better person” Sheput. One of the most discussed details was the age difference between the two. How many years apart is the ex-partner?

How many years has Vanessa Terkes been with her ex-partner Juan Sheput?

Vanessa Terkes he was born on March 3, 1978, so he has 45 years, To the date. For his part, the politician John Sheput is older and was born on February 18, 1961, so he currently has 62 years. Thus, the couple was 17 years old.

However, as the former minister stated, this was not a concern for their relationship. “Absolutely. (Age) is not an issue that has been a type of impediment. Not at all. She was very important, to the point that she made me a better person. I am clear about the social chip now more than before thanks to Vanessa”, he expressed.

How did the relationship between Juan Sheput and Vanessa Terkes begin?

The politician and the actress were captured in August 2021 outings, and, since then, there were only rumors of a loving relationship between the two. According to what was also declared by the former congressman, they decided to leave their relationship a secret and not tell much about their private life; however, they always kept praising each other every time they were asked about this bond.

“I have told you a long time ago that I do not want to talk about my private life, but I am very happy, everything is fine in my life. I thank you,” said the actress in the program “On everyone’s lips” a year ago.

