After signing a card of 64 strokes, seven under par, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, number 2 in the world ranking, and five American players took the lead of the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open when the first day was held this Thursday.

Rahm, the great favorite to win this event, recorded an eagle on hole 7 and five birdies on holes 4, 12, 13, 14 and 18, on the course that takes place in the

Vidanta golf course, in Vallarta, state of Jalisco (on the west coast of Mexico).

Rahm’s vision after the first round

“I was very comfortable off the tee,” Rahm said at the end of the day. “It’s not the most demanding course, you’re never in real danger of being in a bad position, unless you go out in the afternoon when the wind picks up.”

The Spanish golfer shares the lead with Americans Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax, Bryson Nimmer and Kurt Kitayama.

Byrd had eight birdies and one bogey; Brendon Todd posted seven birdies with no bogeys; Trey Mullinax an eagle, six birdies and a bogey; Bryson Nimmer an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys; Kurt Kitayama slipped into the group of co-leaders with nine birdies and two bogeys.

The Latin American golfer with the best performance on this first day was the Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz, who signed a card of 66 strokes, five under par, with six birdies and one bogey.

For its part, Colombian Camilo Villegas finished the first round in box 46, with 69 hits (-2).



Classification after the first day

1. Jonathan Byrd (USA) 64

. Jon Rahm (ESP) 64

. Brendon Todd (USA) 64

. Trey Mulinax (USA) 64

. Bryson Nimmer (USA) 64

. Kurt Kitayama (USA) 64

7. Aaron Rai (ENG) 65

. Aaron Wise (USA) 65

. Sahith Theegala (USA) 65

. Scott Brown (USA) 65

11. Patrick Rodgers (USA) 66

. Ryan Blaum (USA) 66 .

Alex Smalley (USA) 66

. Hayden Buckley (USA) 66

. Charles Howell III (USA) 66

. CT Pan (TPE) 66

. Sebastian Munoz (COL) 66

. Brandon Hagy (USA) 66

. Greyson Sigg (USA) 66

. Andrew Novak (USA) 66

SPORTS

with AFP