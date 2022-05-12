Friday, May 13, 2022
Juan Sebastián Muñoz: the best card of a Colombian on the PGA Tour

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in Sports
Juan Sebastian Munoz

Juan Sebastian Munoz

Photo:

Gregory Shamus. Getty Images/AFP

The Colombian is the leader of the Byron Nelson, after a spectacular day.

Juan Sebastián Muñoz made this Thursday the best round of a Colombian in the entire history of the PGA Tour. He finished with 60 strokes, 12 under par, to put himself, for now, in the lead of AT&T Byron Nelson.

See also  Piqué unleashed on Twitter, this time it's for Emery: "After three years he's still talking about 6-1, beat him on ..."

The Bogota native went through the first nine holes with four shots under par, as a result of birdies on holes 2, 5 and 6, a bogey on 8 and an eagle on 9.

(Also read: Fernando Gaviria: the push and the “cornered” that made him sanction)The second half of the course was sensational: he made another eagle, on hole 12, and birdies on holes 10, 14, 16, 17 and 18.

Muñoz’s round is also a field record

Today’s course also allows him to set a course record for the tournament, surpassing the 61 that Sam Burns had done in 2021. The contest is played at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney (TexaS).

Muñoz had already had a card of 60 in November of last year, in the first round of the RSM Classic, in Sea Island (Georgia, USA), but that course was par 70. And in 2017, on the first day of The Greenbrier Classic, did 61.

See also  3 Chivas casualties to face León

News in development.

SPORTS

