Juan Sebastián Muñoz will play the PGA Championship for the third time in his career. The challenge, this year, will be to overcome the cut for the first time. The tournament will be played at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa (Oklahoma, USA).

The Colombian will take the field at 9:01 in the morning from Colombia, through the tee of hole 1, along with the American Zac Oakley and the Japanese Yuki Inamori.

“Until now, neither of them have seemed easy to me and this one doesn’t seem to either. The PGA has a very good course, it has challenges and we will see how it goes,” Muñoz declared.

The Bogotano considers the field as an interesting challenge. “You have to have total control of the ball. You have to have the ball on the fairway to have the chance of a birdie putt. All parts of the game are going to be important. The greens have exaggerated undulations from the old days. In short, to give it”, he said.

The Latin American quota in the PGA Championship

Muñoz is part of a group of six Latin American players in this tournament, which is completed by the Chileans Mito Pereira and Joaquín Niemann, the Mexicans Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer and the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas.

“The truth is, we all get along very well, we are more than co-workers, we are also friends. This week I’m at home with Mito and Joaco, it’s like a trip between friends who go all over the United States playing golf,” Muñoz said.

Munoz, who came very close to winning his second PGA Tour tournament on Sunday when he finished third at the AT&T Byron Nelson, feels no pressure from that, or from the historic round of 60, the best of his career. “No, not at all, I deleted everything from the cell phone, I’m in my bubble. Everyone can talk what they want and I don’t realize it, ”he concluded.

