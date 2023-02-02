TIEMPO confirmed that the Colombian golfer Juan Sebastian Munoz He has just signed his contract with the LIV, a new and million-dollar circuit that has represented a split for elite golf grouped mainly, until now, in the PGA Tour (USA) and the World Tour (Europe).

Although so far the official details of his agreement are not known, Muñoz’s decision would have been motivated by the money and the comfort that the LIV offers its players.

This circuit, supported by men like former US President Donald Trump, is sponsored by public funds from Saudi Arabia.

The LIV golf circuit will have a total of 14 tournaments in 2023, in seven different countries, including those that will be played in Valderrama (Cádiz) and in the Mexican Mayakoba on the Riviera Maya.

There will be a total of nine tournaments that will join five of the seven that made up the debut of the LIV circuit in 2022, owned by a Saudi Arabian fund, whose CEO and commissioner is the Australian Greg Norman, one of the legends of the world golf, and which was born as an alternative to the DP World Tour (formerly the European Circuit) and the PGA.

Among the novelties, the presence of the one that will be held at the Valderrama Golf Club stands out, the venue until now of one of the Spanish tournaments that for years have been part of the DP World Tour and that will be the only one in Hispanic lands of the LIV

Golf 2023 and will be played from June 30 to July 2.

Among the list of LIV Golf players, the Spanish Sergio García, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel stand out.

