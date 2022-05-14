Although he was far from the brilliant round he had on Thursday, the Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz remained at the top of the AT&T Byron Nelson, of the PGA Tour, which is played at the TPC Craig Ranch, in McKinney (Texas, United States).

The Bogotan now shares the top spot with two other players, with the last 36 holes remaining: the American Ryan Palmer and the Englishman David Skinns.

Muñoz started his round yesterday on the 10th hole.

But just where he had shone on Thursday, with eight under par on the same course, yesterday things did not turn out the same: he passed the first nine with +1, the product of two bogeys, on the 11th and 17th holes, and a birdie, on the 13th

Nevertheless, the recovery in the second half of the course allowed the Colombian to return to first place: he scored four birdies, on holes 1, 5, 6 and 8, to accumulate 129 hits (-15) in the first two days of the contest.

This was Muñoz’s card in the second round

“Today (Friday) the return was more real,” acknowledged the Colombian. “I have to make a lot of birdies to have a chance to win,” he added.

Muñoz was well positioned to fight for his second title on the PGA Tour, after having won the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2019, and he arrives in a good level to play the second major of the year, the PGA Championship, which will take place on Thursday. will play at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa (Oklahoma, USA).

