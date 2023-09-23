A round of 63 strokes, eight under par, left the Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz as the sole leader of the LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, the 12th stop on the circuit sponsored with funds from Saudi Arabia.

The Bogota native had already shared the lead of the tournament on the first day with the Australian Jediah Morgan and the South African Louis Oosthuizen, all with 66 hits, -5.

But this Saturday, almost everything went perfectly for Muñoz. He scored two eagles, on holes 5 and 10, and five birdies, on 1, 2, 3, 14 and 15. His only mistake was a bogey on 13.

Muñoz’s card was also key for his team, Torque GC, to climb to first place in the classification, with -22, tied with Fireballs GC. Torque is also made up of the Chileans Joaquín Niemann and Mito Pereira and the Spaniard David Puig.

Torque has won four of the 11 tournaments on the circuit, in Orlando, Washington, Andalusia and Greenbrier. Muñoz, for his part, is looking for his first individual victory in the LIV: he was already second in Orlando.

In the last round, Muñoz will play alongside the American Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC) and the Indian Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC).

LIV Golf Tournament Rankings in Chicago

Individual



1. Juan Sebastian Muñoz (GC Torque) -13

2. Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) -10

3. Thomas Pieters (RangeGoats GC) -8

Equipment



1. GC Torque -22

1. Fireballs GC-22

3. 4Aces GC -18

3. Crushers GC-18

5. RangeGoats GC -17

