Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz delivered a card of 66 shots, six under par, on the third day of the AT&T Byron Nelson, which is played at the TPC Craig Hollow in McKinney (Texas, United States).

With that score, the Bogota native remains the leader of the tournament, that delivers a bag of 9.1 million dollars, of which the winner will take 1,458,000. He enters the last day with 195 strokes, 21 under par, and one advantage over the American Jordan Spieth.

“Mentally I was very strong, I had a good start and then I kept pushing, and even though my teammates weren’t that good I kept up the pace and was able to stay up”, stated the Colombian.

Muñoz’s card was very good in the first nine holes, with a spectacular eagle at 6 and birdies at 2 and 9.

“I’ve been working lately on my bunker game and the truth is that as soon as it came out I knew it was good, luckily it came in,” Muñoz said.

Then, in the second half, he scored another three birdies, on 10, 12 and 14, with only one bogey on the entire course, on 16.

Muñoz will come out this Sunday in the last group, along with Spieth and Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who climbed to third place with a card of 65 this Saturday, to be two strokes behind the Colombian.

“With Joaquín we have a great friendship and when I holed out at 6, he was at 7 and he applauded me, we are good friends and we push each other to be better every week, so I think it will be great to play together tomorrow (Sunday)” , assured the Bogota.

