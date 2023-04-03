Monday, April 3, 2023
Juan Sebastián Muñoz and his team, at the top of LIV Golf, in Orlando

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2023
in Sports
Juan Sebastián Muñoz and his team, at the top of LIV Golf, in Orlando


Juan Sebastian Muñoz

Juan Sebastian Muñoz

Photo:

Francisco Guasco. efe

Juan Sebastian Munoz

Torque GC achieved his first victory and the Colombian had an extraordinary weekend.

Torque GC, with a great contribution from the Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz, achieved his first victory in the LIV Golf, at the third stop on the circuit sponsored by funds from Saudi Arabia, in Orlando (United States).

See also  Tiger Woods collapses in Oklahoma; Muñoz closes his best day

Muñoz had an outstanding individual performance and was close to winning in that classification: he finished with 199 shots, 14 under par, and was in second place, behind the American Brooks Koepka.

In the team table, Torque GC, of ​​which Muñoz, the Chileans Joaquín Niemann and Mito Pereira and the Spanish David Puig are part, achieved victory with -36, one ahead of Smash GC, made up of Brooks and Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolf.

What comes in the LIV Golf

The next stop of the LIV Golf will be in Adelaide (Australia), from April 21 to 23. But first, starting Thursday, the players of this circuit will meet those of the PGA Tour in the first major of the year, the Augusta Masters, in a not very friendly environment.

It should be remembered that the LIV tempted several of the figures of the American circuit and took them to compete for huge prize pools: the individual winners get 20 million dollars and the winning teams get a check for 5 million.

See also  Juan Sebastián Muñoz takes on the challenge of a new PGA Championship

SPORTS

More sports news

