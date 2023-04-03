Juan Sebastián Muñoz and his team, at the top of LIV Golf, in Orlando

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Sebastian Muñoz
Francisco Guasco. efe
Juan Sebastian Munoz
Torque GC achieved his first victory and the Colombian had an extraordinary weekend.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Torque GC, with a great contribution from the Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz, achieved his first victory in the LIV Golf, at the third stop on the circuit sponsored by funds from Saudi Arabia, in Orlando (United States).
Muñoz had an outstanding individual performance and was close to winning in that classification: he finished with 199 shots, 14 under par, and was in second place, behind the American Brooks Koepka.
In the team table, Torque GC, of which Muñoz, the Chileans Joaquín Niemann and Mito Pereira and the Spanish David Puig are part, achieved victory with -36, one ahead of Smash GC, made up of Brooks and Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolf.
What comes in the LIV Golf
The next stop of the LIV Golf will be in Adelaide (Australia), from April 21 to 23. But first, starting Thursday, the players of this circuit will meet those of the PGA Tour in the first major of the year, the Augusta Masters, in a not very friendly environment.
It should be remembered that the LIV tempted several of the figures of the American circuit and took them to compete for huge prize pools: the individual winners get 20 million dollars and the winning teams get a check for 5 million.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Sebastián #Muñoz #team #top #LIV #Golf #Orlando
Leave a Reply