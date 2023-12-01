The Colombian pilot Juan Sebastian Montoyason of the legendary Juan Pablo MOntoya, had an outstanding automobile season in 2023, and for that he is already receiving recognition.

The young driver was among the nominees for Best Moment of the Year, from the international motorsport organization.

Montoya closed his first year in Formula 3 with 37 points, placing him in 16th place in the general classification.

The F1, F3, Formula E, World Endurance, Rally and Karting championships are the categories that had representatives nominated for the distinction, so the competition is broad for the Colombian.

As what is rewarded are moments, MOntoya competes for what he did in the Austrian GP, ​​where at the height of lap 18 the Colombian made a risky overtake, in which he went off the asphalt to take fifth place in the heat.

How to vote

Sebastián Montoya on his car in F3.

Fans who wish to vote for the Colombian driver’s moment can do so in the official FIA publication on Instagram and in the comments vote for Montoya’s moment.

Voting to choose the winner will close on December 3; You can only upload one comment per account.

The award ceremony will take place at an event from December 4 to 8. The awards ceremony will take place in the city of Baku, Azerbaijan.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

