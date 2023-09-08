In a fast and smooth stage, Juan Sebastian Molano prevailed in the day between Olvega and Zaragoza, of 150 kilometers, in which Sepp Kuss continued as leader and the Colombians Einer Rubio and Santiago Buitrago They held their positions.

Molano had a fantastic shot, shielded himself from his teammates and from a distance launched the strong attack for the victory.

Big win!

It is the 38th triumph of Colombian cycling in this race and Molano reached his 32nd victory in races of the International Cycling Union (UCI).



The truth is that the Colombian had already ‘hit the stick’, when he was overtaken on the fourth day of the Vuelta by Kaden Groves, who defeated him in the packing and left him with second place.

That time, the stage was played between Andorra la Vella and Tarragonabut Molano launched before and Groves took the victory away from him.

The Boyacá cyclist had been the last cyclist in the country to win the Vuelta, precisely when packing on the final day of the 2022 edition.

This year has been excellent for the runner of Paipa, Boyacá, Well, he already has four victories, two of them in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling, one in the UAE Tour and the other this Thursday in the Vuelta a España.

This Friday one of the expected stages between Formigal. Huesca la Magia and Col du Tourmalet, of 134 kilometers, with four mountain prizes, one third, another first and two out of category, the last one at the finish line.

classifications

Stage

1. Juan Molano 3 h 23 min 35 s

2.Kaden Groves mt

3.Boy van Poppel mt

​24. Remco Evenepoel mt

25. Jonas Vingegaard mt

36. Sepp Kuss mt

39. Einer Rubio mt.

43. Primoz Roglic mt

66. Santiago Buitrago mt.

76. Sergio Higuita mt

134. Diego Camargo at 1 min 54 s

155. Egan Bernal at 2 min 36 s

General

1. Sepp Kuss 45 h 41 min 20 sec

2. Marc Soler at 26 seconds

2. Remco Evenepoel at 1 min 09 s

4. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 36 s

5. Lenny Martinez at 2 min 02 s

6. Joao Almeida at 2 min 16 s

7. Jonas Vingegaard at 2 min 22 sec

8. Juan Ayuso at 2 min 25 s

9. Enric Mas at 2 min 50 s

10. Aleksandr Vlasov at 3 min 14 sec

16. Einer Rubio at 6 min 37 sec

17. Santiago Buitrago mt.

30. Sergio Higuita at 26 min 35 s

50. Egan Bernal at 47 min 47 s

81. Diego Camargo at 1 h 08 min 51 s

147. Juan Molano at 1 h 51 min 23 s