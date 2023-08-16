Juan Sebastián Molano lost the leadership of the Vuelta a Burgos: the Jumbo-Visma was mounted

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Sebastián Molano and Primoz Roglic
Attlila Valter is the new leader, but Primoz Roglic is already ahead of his rivals.
The Jumbo-Visma team won the second stage of the Vuelta a
Burgos, a team time trial between Oña and Poza de la Sal, after which the Hungarian Attila Valter is the new leader.
The Dutch team, led by Primoz Roglic, prevailed at the finish line after 13.1 km of travel Movistar, who was second, and Bora-Hansgrohe, third.
Attila Valter is the new leader of the race, beating the Colombian Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE), that the day before had been imposed in the first stage of the round of Burgos.
Valter leads the overall with 3 hours, 53 minutes and 36 seconds, ahead of his teammates Jan Tratnik, Koen Bouwman and Roglic, with the same time.
On Thursday the third stage of the Vuelta a Burgos will take place, of 183 km, between Sargentes de La Lora and Villarcayo with five third-category climbs and one special-category one, Picón Blanco with an average gradient of 9.6 percent.
Classifications of the Vuelta a Burgos
Stage
1. Jumbo-Visma the 13.1 km in 14:38
2. Movistar Team at 19.
3. Bora-Hansgrohe at 30.
4. Bahrain-Victorious at 31.
5. UAE Team Emirates at 34.
General ranking
1. Attila Valter (Hungary/Jumbo-Visma) 3h 53:36.
2. Jan Tratnik (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) mt
3. Koen Bouwman (Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) mt
4. Primoz Roglic (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) mt
5. Iván García Cortina (Spain/Movistar Team) at 13
The Colombians
7. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team), 19 seconds behind
14. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) at 31 seconds
22. Diego Camargo (EF-EasyPost) at 42 sec
100. Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) at 4 min 8 sec
SPORTS
with AFP
