Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Sebastián Molano lost stage 4 of the Tour of Spain by centimeters, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Sebastián Molano lost stage 4 of the Tour of Spain by centimeters, video

Close


Close

Juan Sebastian Molano

The Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastian Molano (d), from the Emirates team, achieves victory.

The Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastian Molano (d), from the Emirates team, achieves victory.

Kaden Grooves was the fraction winner. Remco Evenepoel continues as the leader.

See also  Cristian Ortega, gold in the Cycling Nations Cup

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was in the dispute of the fourth stage of the Tour of Spainbut lost the victory in the last meters of the fraction against Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The Colombian attacked from a distance, taking advantage of a small slope near the finish line, to distance almost all his competitors. But Groves kept up the pace and beat him to the line. Molano was second.

Groves was the strongest in the final volata, and took his second victory in the Spanish round, after his triumph in 2022, while the Belgian Remco Evenepoel retains the leader’s red jersey at the end of a quiet day for the peloton , despite a couple of falls at the end of the route.

In one of them, the Colombian Santiago Buitrago was harmed, who left the Top 10 of the general classification.

See also  Tour of Switzerland: Bettiol rejoices, but Leknessund is ahead

News in development.

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Juan #Sebastián #Molano #lost #stage #Tour #Spain #centimeters #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US regulators plan to raise the capacity of banks to absorb losses

US regulators plan to raise the capacity of banks to absorb losses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result