Juan Sebastián Molano lost stage 4 of the Tour of Spain by centimeters, video

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was in the dispute of the fourth stage of the Tour of Spainbut lost the victory in the last meters of the fraction against Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The Colombian attacked from a distance, taking advantage of a small slope near the finish line, to distance almost all his competitors. But Groves kept up the pace and beat him to the line. Molano was second.

The Colombian Sebastián Molano 🇨🇴 did a tremendous and extensive packing, but at the finish line he was surpassed by Kaden Groves. Good second place for the one from Paipa in stage 4 of #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/m2ZfUaZqtO — Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) August 29, 2023

Groves was the strongest in the final volata, and took his second victory in the Spanish round, after his triumph in 2022, while the Belgian Remco Evenepoel retains the leader’s red jersey at the end of a quiet day for the peloton , despite a couple of falls at the end of the route.

In one of them, the Colombian Santiago Buitrago was harmed, who left the Top 10 of the general classification.

News in development.

