Juan Sebastián Molano lost stage 4 of the Tour of Spain by centimeters, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastian Molano (d), from the Emirates team, achieves victory.
The Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastian Molano (d), from the Emirates team, achieves victory.
Kaden Grooves was the fraction winner. Remco Evenepoel continues as the leader.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was in the dispute of the fourth stage of the Tour of Spainbut lost the victory in the last meters of the fraction against Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
The Colombian attacked from a distance, taking advantage of a small slope near the finish line, to distance almost all his competitors. But Groves kept up the pace and beat him to the line. Molano was second.
The Colombian Sebastián Molano 🇨🇴 did a tremendous and extensive packing, but at the finish line he was surpassed by Kaden Groves. Good second place for the one from Paipa in stage 4 of #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/m2ZfUaZqtO
— Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) August 29, 2023
Groves was the strongest in the final volata, and took his second victory in the Spanish round, after his triumph in 2022, while the Belgian Remco Evenepoel retains the leader’s red jersey at the end of a quiet day for the peloton , despite a couple of falls at the end of the route.
In one of them, the Colombian Santiago Buitrago was harmed, who left the Top 10 of the general classification.
News in development.
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Sebastián #Molano #lost #stage #Tour #Spain #centimeters #video
Leave a Reply