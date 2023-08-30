Juan Sebastián Molano lost the opportunity to fight for the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain, which was won by the Australian Kaden Groves, for the second day in a row.

Hopes were high with Molano, who finished second on Tuesday, behind the Australian, and had fertile ground to fight again for a partial victory.

However, the Colombian from UAE Team Emirates was affected by a fall 3.4 kilometers from the finish line, which forced him to request an X-ray.

Molano complained of pain in his left wrist, but eventually made it to the finish line.

Seba Molano could not sprint today as he was involved in the fall at 3km Luckily, X-rays were done and she doesn’t have any fractures, so she can continue without problems. #Lavuelta23 pic.twitter.com/P75beGTp77 — Vuelta España ~ Rodri 🇪🇸 (@RodriSabato) August 30, 2023

“Today (Wednesday) I lost a nice opportunity. He was doing well all day with good legs, motivated, but in the end it’s cycling, I’ve always said so. I’m a bit hit on my left wrist, we’ll see how I go tomorrow (Thursday), said Molano at the end of the stage.

The Colombian runner explained what happened in the accident in which he was involved. “They fell in front of me and if one touches the brake a little it also goes away. There is a lot of pain in the wrist, but everything is fine, there is nothing wrong. let’s wait how it evolves, ”he added.

Molano already has a victory in the Tour of Spain in his record: he won the last stage in the 2022 edition. Now he hopes to win again, although this Thursday’s stage does not favor him, because it is mountainous: there will be an arrival in high, in the Javalambre astrophysical observatory.

The Colombian will have a new opportunity to show his conditions on Friday, when the stage is flat again, on a 200.8-kilometre route between Utriel and Oliva.

