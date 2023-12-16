Talk about Juan Sebastian Molano is to refer to the most important Colombian packer in the country, to the cyclist who won the most victories in the World Tour during the season, the highest category of cycling in the world.

Molano was a flyer in the competitions, there were five victories, three of them in the 'big leagues'.

(Michael Schumacher: they make an unusual revelation about his current state of health)(Tour Colombia 2024: the first three teams of the World Tour confirmed)

Great year

It is part of the UAE Emirates, one of the most powerful teams of the lot, and next year they hope to consecrate themselves, go to the Giro d'Italia, obtain a victory in one of the most important classics: the Paris-Roubaix.

What analysis do you make of your season?

It was a year with ups and downs, but I managed to get the season afloat. At the start I had good legs, I was motivated, they gave me the space I needed to grow a little more and that gave me confidence.

What was bad?

The big break came with the accident in Belgium and after that I worked hard to get back to racing as quickly as possible and I managed to get through it. I spent almost a month and a half without a bike and another month in rehabilitation. It is very difficult to come back after an accident.

What does it mean to win again in the Vuelta a España?

I arrived at the Vuelta in a state of form that was not ideal. In the end we worked to get the stage victory and that's what we did. It was the most important victory of the year for everything it meant.

🇨🇴 First victory for a Colombian in #LaVuelta23! 🇪🇸 🤩 Colombian sprinter Juan Sebastián Molano won stage 12 of La Vuelta a España, thus becoming the first Colombian to conquer a stage in this edition. 📹 @eurosport pic.twitter.com/vFhx0L7kj6 — COL Olympic Committee (@OlimpicoCol) September 7, 2023

What is it referring to?

Because of the sacrifice, because I was reborn, I came out of the hole and I had to show that you can move forward. I did my best for my team, for my family and for the people who help me.

What happened in the accident?

It was a lady who was looking at her cell phone, she didn't see me and she ran over me. The team and the manager in Europe are in charge of that legally. I don't know anything else.

What injuries did you have?

A fracture in the head of the tibia and a hematoma in the left leg. A blood spill on the knee, a toe fracture in three places, a strong blow to the face and head.

What was the most difficult?

Riding the bike again after a month and a half. When they put you to work you suffer a lot to get back on the bike and feel competitive.

Do these victories give you peace of mind or more responsibility?

Next year they will give me much more confidence. I will make a more spectacular calendar. I have more or less seen what races I will do and what goal I will have.

How do you plan to consolidate?

You have to respond to trust. I'm doing it, this year they gave me free rein and a lot of confidence and next year will be better. We don't have new packers, the group didn't hire more, so they will give me more responsibility.

Is he on a par with men like Fabio Jakobsen or Jasper Philipsen?

First I was a thrower, I had a nice school in all these years and I would need to make a calendar similar to what the strong rivals do, the Tour, the events that are actually the top in world cycling. I think I'll have it next year. I have already earned the respect of the lot and I hope to confirm it.

What conclusions did you draw after losing the Tour de France?

In the team we always support Tadej Pogacar, because very few people know it, but what he did no cyclist can do. He fell two months before the Tour, fractured his scaphoid and it was very uncomfortable. He recovered, came back and fought the race. Being second overall after that is huge.

What excites you?

I want to do well in the classics. I have been analyzing for four years and I realized that I can be with the best and fight for those victories. I'm focused on Paris-Roubaix, I love it, it's tough, beautiful, but it's the best classic that exists. I've always been in love with her.

Will you focus on that career?

This year it couldn't be done well, due to things I can't control, but I will do important preparation for that race. Next, I want to win stages in the Giro d'Italia.

(Nairo receives devastating attack for Tramadol case: the shadow of controversy follows him)

“There are difficult moments but you will always get to the shore”, Juan Sebastián Molano, after his victory in stage 12 of #LaVuelta23. Molano suffered a concussion and a broken toe in March after being hit by a car. pic.twitter.com/84IjwS08gA — Alfonso Hernández (@AlfonsoH) September 7, 2023

Lisandro Rengifio

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel