Juan Sebastián Chamorro is one of the most visible exiled political prisoners of the Nicaraguan opposition: he was a presidential candidate, he has worked closely with the private sector and in 2018 he was in the front row of the failed negotiations with the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. After being released from prison and stripped of his nationality last February, the economist reinvents himself with his family in the United States, while he immediately resumed his political activism.

In these days of April, in which the fifth anniversary of the social protests that shook the Sandinista Administration is celebrated, opponents like Chamorro have a challenge that seems to be the most difficult of all, even beyond the prison they endured: finally come to an agreement and unite to stand up to a regime that they consider a “criminal dictatorship”. Unity has become a “longing” and the different groups have lurched so far that the political capital they obtained after the April rebellion is at risk.

They all agree that being released from prison has given them “political maturity.” They say that in exile and exile spaces for dialogue have been opened that put them very close to forging unity. Although the progress or depth of these talks is not clear, for now the opponents are trying to convey a sense of consensus that, in recent days, has been torpedoed by the most radical sectors of the right, most of them based in Miami. In this interview with EL PAÍS, Chamorro takes stock of the situation and analyzes where the regime and the opposition are today.

Juan Sebastián Chamorro is hugged by his niece after leaving a prison in Managua on December 30, 2019. CARLOS HERRERA (Reuters)

Ask. He has already been released from prison and in exile for almost two months. How have you adapted?

Answer. Relatively well, in the sense that, unlike most of my brothers who came on the flight of the 222 released, I already had my family in the United States, my wife and my daughter. Luckily the vast majority of them have not passed. Obviously adaptation is always complex. In prison, after 20 months, one develops a routine and changing routine is part of the adaptation.

Q. Almost immediately, after his release, we saw him in international forums, such as the United States Congress and the United Nations. How is the international community seeing Nicaragua, especially when there are other fires in the world?

R. I have been positively surprised by the issue of Nicaragua in general. Not the situation of us prisoners, but of us Nicaraguans, which has been on the agenda. The moment of our liberation occurred when several things were happening that brought Nicaragua back to international light: the declarations of Pope Francis and the report of the United Nations experts.

Q. What do you think was behind the regime’s decision to release them, especially when Ortega and Murillo saw them as “trade cards”?

R. The explanation given by the United States Government is what happened. In other words, it was a unilateral decision by Managua. I don’t think there was any more substantive negotiation, other than the operational part of our departure: the issue of passports, the plane, etc. And this is a typical action of Ortega. I had to see her at the negotiating table in 2019 when, although it is true there was a lot of pressure, it was also felt that the dictatorship had already made the unilateral decision to release the approximately 700 political prisoners. And that reminds me a lot of our departure: The political prisoners had become a very strong political weight for Ortega at the national and international level. He wanted to get that weight off of him. Although this time he only did it halfway because with Monsignor Rolando Álvarez’s refusal not to get on the plane, he was left a very important political prisoner, apart from the 37 others.

Q. However, the regime continues to run over and imprison more people… At the same time they suspend relations with the Vatican and maintain a quite eloquent silence, at least publicly, after the report of the UN experts. How do you read the moment in which Ortega and Murillo are?

R. I do not feel that there is a relaxation or a decrease in repression. Quite the contrary: you see the aggressive speech against the Vatican or against Monsignor Álvarez. After our liberation, the dictatorship has shown a worsening, but they measure the sentiment of the people. Prior to this Holy Week, when they prohibited the processions, they exhibited Monsignor Álvarez in an interest of showing themselves, perhaps, a little less radical. However, they have a repressive attitude and will continue to have it. We must not deceive ourselves with these gestures of possible softening. The dictatorship will continue tightening the screws as long as there are expressions of opposition and protest.

Q. You have worked closely with the private sector and you are an economist. How do you interpret the decision to behead the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) and all its chambers? What real impact can it have?

R. The impact was already being had. In other words, decapitating the entire union in a country represents a very high cost for investment; actually, for the little investment that can be made in a country like Nicaragua. In all countries, even in the most difficult conditions, a certain degree of resolution of practical problems is needed: which container, which customs, which permit… Things that have absolutely nothing to do with politics. These types of efforts were eliminated. That makes the country a much more difficult one to make investments and do business with. Many investments are going to go to other places. This is one more reflection of what Ortega has done in the past: directly attacking the Church, conflicting with the United States and with the private sector. Exactly the same thing he did in the eighties. And how did he do?

Q. While it is true that the persecution was a factor that prevented the opposition from uniting in 2021, there were many disagreements between you that contributed to the division. After the hard time in prison, how are you facing the demand for unity?

R. We’re pretty close. I’m talking about the nucleus of prisoners who were in El Chipote. We are very united, with a fraternity that was cultivated and worked hard in the months of confinement. That is quite an important thing to highlight, but some gestures of unity that occurred in 2021 have also been minimized. The Nicaragua Primero agreement, of February 2021, is a very clear document in which we all agreed to support the candidate who was elected. When the PRD (Democratic Restoration Party) was stripped of his Personería, the other candidates went to the other opposition platform, CxL (Citizens for Liberty), to say let’s compete in this process… but a week after that decision, we They put everyone in jail. What is that gesture of the dictatorship telling you? That they were seeing that it was not going to be possible at that moment to divide us. So they had no choice but to arrest us.

Q. In Costa Rica there is the opposition dialogue process called Monteverde and other opposition platforms in exile. Are you participating in any of them?

R. I am participating in any political space that is invited to me. I think there is a lesson learned from what I mentioned before… It’s time to have self-criticism. There were many spaces for communication. And that I have found now. It has given me some satisfaction knowing that personalities of various kinds have sat down to talk. In the opposition, internal communication spaces have matured that are positive. And my position in relation to this is to collaborate in whatever is necessary, try to join all the unitary efforts and move on.

Q. The opposition faces the challenge of unity, but also how to influence Nicaragua from exile.

R. Indeed, the organizations have been disappeared by the dictatorship, but there are Nicaraguans and patriots in the country who still retain certain political structures. I would leave it there because it is a very obvious security issue. But we must be realistic: political work from exile becomes more difficult. But I believe that when an entire people is against a repressive system, it is a matter of time. So what you have to do is keep organizing.

Q. Many say that the regime has a certain wear and tear and internal friction. How does the opposition position itself against public workers who are hostages in Nicaragua?

R. After April 2018, our speech to the entire public sector was too harsh. We have to have closer communication with all those government hostages, of which there are thousands. There are thousands of honest Nicaraguans who are fed up with this dictatorial regime and who by necessity have to be in the public sector. They are going to play a very important role in the Nicaragua of the future. If these are people who have not committed any crime, who have respected human rights, and what they have are positions in the public sector, then we must talk. I come from the public sector and I have met people who are in solidarity with the blue and white cause. I think it is important to keep that factor in mind. Ortega is maintained by the force of the police and the military, but there is much discontent even within his own ranks.

Q. Should the international community increase the pressure on the Nicaraguan Army?

R. I am of the idea of ​​particular actions that do not affect the well-being of the average Nicaraguan. The most important thing is to target organizations that provide economic resources for the dictatorship. And of course, officials who have been part of human rights abuses and corruption. In this sense, the actions should be oriented.

