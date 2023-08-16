Juan Sebastían Cabal and Robert Farah announced their retirement from tennis this Wednesday and with them, the most successful couple in this sport in the entire history of Colombia leaves.

“It is a hard moment, we have been in the Colsánitas team for 24 years, 30 playing tennis. It is hard to say goodbye, but it is a good moment. I don’t think it has changed even because of the results, if we had won the decision wouldn’t change much either,” Cabal declared at the press conference in which they announced his departure.

Wimbledon 2019, the highest point of his career

Cabal and Farah achieved several of the most important achievements in the history of Colombian tennis, including two grand slam titles: Wimbledon and the US Open, both in 2019.

They won the Wimbledon title by defeating the French duo Nicolas Mahut and Édouard Roger-Vasselin, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5). ) and 6-3.

“Winning Wimbledon, giving that long-awaited title to Colombia, that was the pinnacle of the project. Arriving here and receiving the reception was what stayed with me the most, we had a lot of affection but the gratitude of the public is the most beautiful thing we could receive,” Cabal acknowledged at his farewell press conference.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah were 2019 Wimbledon doubles champions.

Victory at the US Open came to fruition with a two-set win against Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, 6-4, 7-5.

Cabal was also a finalist at Roland Garros in 2011, partnering with the Argentine Eduardo Schwank.

The figures of the career of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.

