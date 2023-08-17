with the weight of being the only Colombians to have reached first place in a world ranking of the ATP circuit (they closed 2019 at the top of the doubles ladder), being the most winners in national history (33 titles: 19 ATP, 12 Challenger and 2 ITF) and the ones that have given the country the most doubles points in Davis Cup (15), there were Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal sitting at a press conference at the main headquarters of Colsanitas, their sponsor for the last 24 years, for what would be “an important announcement”.

The goodbye of the best doubles players in Colombia

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

“I feel a little more nervous than entering the final of a Grand Slam”was the first thing Farah, 36, said before two dozen expectant journalists.

“We have made the premeditated decision several months ago, it is not an impulse overnight. Sebas and I have decided to complete a cycle with tennis,” he added. Then, as he has done in the last twelve years on the court, he invited Cabal to finish off.

“We have completed a cycle. It is now something that we have to thank the world, tennis, life, God… We feel happy, very calm, we gave everything for this shirt, for the fans, for taking Colombia to the highest on any court. We want to announce that this will be our last year,” said Cabal, 37.

From then on, the most successful duo in the country shared the microphone to express that in the last two years “they were not both healthy”; that “it is time for other priorities, like the family”; who hope to “rest and return strengthened to transmit their experience and knowledge to new generations”, and that in the calendar there will be four farewell tournaments: the US Open (August 28), the Davis Cup series against Ukraine (September 14-15), the Bogota Challenger (September 25) and the National Games (November 11 ).

In these last four appointments, in the midst of the 655 days that they have not lifted a trophy, the opportunity to repeat his great mark: that the Colombian flag flies at the top of tennis. That will always be his achievement.

