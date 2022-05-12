In the Italian spring there can only be one Colombian flowering: that of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.

The doubles players, current 11 in the world, have this Thursday, around 8:20 am (Star+), their second round match of the Masters 1,000 in Rome against the duo made up of the American John Isner and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

The Caleños did not need even an hour this Wednesday to show their favoritism and defeat the Americans Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul by double 6-3. A single break was enough in each set. Again, as they showed in the recent Masters 1,000 in Madrid, they are complementing each other much better. Farah’s serve is becoming more accurate, and Cabal, although he continues to miss the occasional simple ball in the net, is having more strategic mobility. The hand of the Argentine DT Mariano Hood is beginning to be noticed.

With the triumphant debut, the Colombian couple has already overcome the poor presentation of last year, which ended in the first round. Nevertheless, Their goal, it is clear, is to become champions, as they did in 2018 and 2019. Perhaps, for the current moment, the greatest motivation could be that first title in the Roman arena, which was the first of high significance in his career and that they achieved in an instance in which they have been failing too much during the last two years and medium: the super tie break.



Of the 33 engagements they have settled in this way in the past 980 days, Cabal and Farah have lost 22. This year there have been six defeats in nine playoff stages. The most significant, the last two: the finals of Montecarlo and Madrid. In Rome, the third 1,000th tournament of the clay-court tour, logic says that they are favorites to reach the final, since, after the elimination of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, they are the strongest on the first side of the draw. Is the third time will be the charm?

Osorio, in logic

Camila Osorio, in the Colsanitas Cup. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo/ CEET

As logic dictated, Camila Osorio said goodbye to Rome this Wednesday after falling in the second round against the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the former number 1 who has been regaining confidence after her temporary retirement. The woman from Cucuta was very imprecise in her service, as in the Colsanitas Cup, and she left with her first victory in a Masters 1,000 (first round, over Lucia Broncetti).



The important thing for Osorio is to continue adding games without increasing the injury history of his left leg. At the WTA 250 in Strasbourg (France), which starts this weekend, he will have to play the qualy for not having registered on time. Then comes her great goal: Roland Garros, ‘the tournament’ for her in 2022.

