Saturday, April 29, 2023
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost in the Madrid tournament

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in Sports
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost in the Madrid tournament


Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

The Colombian couple said goodbye in the first round.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah they fell in the first phase of the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid in a match of the doubles tournament against the Canadians Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, with partial scores 6-7(5) and 6-7(2), after almost two hours of play.

The Colombian couple does not have a good time, because these constant eliminations ruin having a good ranking.
Hit for the ladder

In Madrid, Cabal and Farah defended 600 points that they achieved in last year’s contest, which will cause them to drop in that ranking.

As for the match, the Canadian couple always looked better, superior, even though the Colombians tried to overcome difficult moments, but could not.

His rivals won with 14 aces, they won 38 points out of 44 played with the first service for an 86 percent effectiveness.

Sports

