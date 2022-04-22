you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah
The Colombians were unable to defend the 2021 title.
April 22, 2022, 12:01 PM
The Colombian couple of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost at the ATP in Barcelona and they said goodbye to the option to retain the title that they achieved in 2021.
The executioners of the Colombian rackets were Kevin Krawietz and Andeas Mies, who defeated them with partials 6-4 and 7-5.
Cabal and Farah had just defeated the British couple Daniel Evans and Jamie Murray in the first phase of the doubles tournament with partial 6-3 and 6-2.
