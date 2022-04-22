Saturday, April 23, 2022
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost at the ATP in Barcelona

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in Sports
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

The Colombians were unable to defend the 2021 title.

The Colombian couple of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost at the ATP in Barcelona and they said goodbye to the option to retain the title that they achieved in 2021.

The executioners of the Colombian rackets were Kevin Krawietz and Andeas Mies, who defeated them with partials 6-4 and 7-5.

Cabal and Farah had just defeated the British couple Daniel Evans and Jamie Murray in the first phase of the doubles tournament with partial 6-3 and 6-2.

