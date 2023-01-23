Monday, January 23, 2023
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, eliminated from the Australian Open

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in Sports
Juan Sebastian Cabal

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah talk about their strategy.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah talk about their strategy.

The doubles players from Cali fell in the third round.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah They were eliminated from the Australian Open, in the early hours of this Monday, after falling 6-7, 7-6 and 2-6 against the French Benjamin Bonzi
and Arthur Rinderknech, in a match valid for the third round of the contest.

Cabal and Farah fall in Australia

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

“It didn’t happen to us, we fought, we played and we suffered. It was a game of a very good level, but unfortunately it didn’t end in our favour,” declared Juan Sebastián Cabal, in dialogue with ‘ESPN’, after the commitment ended.

“They played well, I feel like we could have won in two sets, everything was given so that we would dobut in the third set they were superior“Commented Farah for his part.

Ram and Salisbury, the current world number one, with whom they planned to see each other later, were also eliminated.

With the departure of the doubles players from Cali, the experience of the Colombian tennis players in the first Grand Slam of the year ends.

Now his reappearance in the Davis Cup is expected, with the series that Colombia and the United Kingdom will play in Cota (Cundinamarca), on February 3 and 4.

More sports news

SPORTS

