Friday, August 5, 2022
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, eliminated from the ATP 500 in Washington

August 4, 2022
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

The doubles players from Cali lost in the super tie-break.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah were eliminated this Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 in Washington, after falling 7-6 4-6 and 10-12 in their match against the Indian Rohan Bopanna and the Dutch Matwé Middelkoop.

