Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah announce the culminating decision on their sports career

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah have made an unprecedented decision in their sports career. To do so, they have summoned a press conference this Wednesday in Bogotá.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

As has been learned, everything indicates that they will announce the end of their joint career.

Although there has been talk of the retirement of both, in reality the version that takes the greatest flight is that Robert Farah will dedicate himself to his businesses outside of tennis and his family.

For some time now, Farah has been moving away from elite competition and getting closer to his family life and projects like the paddle tennis courts he set up in Pereira.

Cabal, for his part, would continue playing with another couple.

