Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah announce the culminating decision on their sports career

August 16, 2023
in Sports
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah announce the culminating decision on their sports career

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

The history of the most successful Colombian doubles players takes a new path.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah have made an unprecedented decision in their sports career. To do so, they have summoned a press conference this Wednesday in Bogotá.

The unprecedented decision of Cabal and Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

As has been learned, everything indicates that they will announce the end of their joint career.

Although there has been talk of the retirement of both, in reality the version that takes the greatest flight is that Robert Farah will dedicate himself to his businesses outside of tennis and his family.

For some time now, Farah has been moving away from elite competition and getting closer to his family life and projects like the paddle tennis courts he set up in Pereira.

Cabal, for his part, would continue playing with another couple.

SPORTS

