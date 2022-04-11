Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah advanced in Monte Carlo

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Juan Sebastian Cabal

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

The Colombian couple beat the Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Faraf overcame the first major challenge at the ATP Masters 10000 in Monte Carlo, after beating the Belgian couple made up of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 7-6(4), 4-6 and 10-7.

Cabal and Farah achieved 68 winning points for 77 of their rivals, a statistic that helped them to overcome the round.

Already in the quarterfinals, the Colombian rackets will wait for their rivals who will come out of the game between the Mexican Santiago González and the Argentine Andrés Molteni and the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, a commitment that will take place this Tuesday.

Last year, Cabal and Farah managed to reach the semifinals of the tournament, so this time they defend 360 ATP points.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Sebastián #Cabal #Robert #Farah #advanced #Monte #Carlo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

“The power of love 2″ LIVE: watch the first chapter of the second season here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.