Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah advanced in Monte Carlo

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.
The Colombian couple beat the Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.
April 11, 2022, 11:02 AM
Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Faraf overcame the first major challenge at the ATP Masters 10000 in Monte Carlo, after beating the Belgian couple made up of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 7-6(4), 4-6 and 10-7.
Cabal and Farah achieved 68 winning points for 77 of their rivals, a statistic that helped them to overcome the round.
Already in the quarterfinals, the Colombian rackets will wait for their rivals who will come out of the game between the Mexican Santiago González and the Argentine Andrés Molteni and the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, a commitment that will take place this Tuesday.
Last year, Cabal and Farah managed to reach the semifinals of the tournament, so this time they defend 360 ATP points.
