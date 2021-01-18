Cordovan Governor Juan Schiaretti announced the return to face-to-face classes in his province after a 2020 interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, although he warned that the return to the classroom will be “gradual.”

In an act in which he gave computers to public schools, Schiaretti said: “The province has decided that in 2021 face-to-face classes will gradually restart. We will start with a combined face-to-face and virtual system.”

As previously confirmed, the school year will begin in Córdoba on March 1, although classrooms will open on February 19 for the last year of primary school and the sixth year of secondary school.

“There is a need to return to schools and there is the pandemic on the other hand. According to how the pandemic evolves, it is the number of face-to-face classrooms that we can give. But the decision of the Province is that there will be face-to-face classes in 2021 “said the official, according to publica The voice of the interior.

The Cordovan government aims that teachers can start getting vaccinated from February, before the start of the school year. “Along with the health sector, the security forces, the armed forces and the elderly are the priority to be vaccinated,” said Schiaretti.

However, the return to class will also be marked by protocols. In the classrooms there will be distance and the use of masks will be mandatory.

News in development.

JPE