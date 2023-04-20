On the day of the arrest, Tijuana police found Juan “S” a long weapon, a short weapon, four magazines and 53 useful cartridges.

Tijuana, Baja California.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Baja California obtained a conviction of fourteen years, eight months in prison and a 341-day fine against Juan “S” for a crime against health and crimes established in the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.

The arrest of Juan “S” occurred in December 2020 in the vicinity of the Libertad neighborhood, in Tijuana, aboard a vehicle. The elements of the Municipal Police that arrested him seized a long weapon, a short weapon, four chargers, 53 useful cartridges and 878 grams, 200 milligrams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

The agent of the Public Ministry of the Federation integrated an investigation folder for the aforementioned crimes and decided to prosecute the case before the competent authority at the Justice Center in Tijuana. After an oral trial, the district judge sentenced Juan "S" to fourteen years, eight months in prison and a 341-day fine.