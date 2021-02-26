Ricardo Sebastian Riquelme, Juan Román’s brother, is on probation, training with Atlanta’s first division team to become a new reinforcement of the Bohemian. At 24 years old, he stands out as creative flyer and the only thing missing for the pass to be made is the approval of Walter Erviti, Roman’s former teammate in Boca.

Sebastián Riquelme arrives from Atenas San Carlos de Uruguay keeping the pass in his hand after being released. In addition, in his career as a player there are also Danubio from Uruguay, Unión San Felipe from Chile, Ejido from Spain and Barracas Central, where he only added 12 minutes. Like the idol Xeneize, was formed in the lower ranks of Argentinos Juniors.

His debut was in 2016 with the t-shirt of Bug of the Paternal. In that year, he added 10 minutes in First – the day of his debut – and was part of the substitute bench three times. In the club where he played the most minutes was where he comes from, Atenas de Uruguay of the Second Division, where he played 777 minutes, was in the starting eleven eight times and was present 14 times alongside the substitutes.

Sebastián Riquelme competing in the 2016 First Division Tournament Championship in Argentinos Juniors against Unión. Photo: Jose Almeida

In the four years he has been playing in the First Division, he scored a goal, played 30 games and 15 of them were starting in the starting team.

Now he must earn the trust of Erviti who is having his first coaching experience in Atlanta. The former left-handed midfielder was Roman’s teammate in Boca at the time Julio César Falcioni was DT and together they played in the 2011 Copa Libertadores final, when they lost to Corinthians from Brazil.