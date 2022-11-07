Boca lost the Champions Trophy final against Racing in a very hot match. Boca finished with eight expelled, between starters and substitutes, and the players ended up very angry with Facundo Tello’s arbitration.
According to information from the journalist Andrés Turco Alaluf, recognized in the world of Xeneize, the players were determined to look for the trophies they got in the season and show them to Racing. Over there Riquelme appeared and avoided a scandal.
“The players were looking for the cups and were going to go out and rub them against the Racing players. In fact, Agustín Rossi grabbed one and was heading to the field of play. They were hot… Until Riquelme appeared in the locker room. He told them that this is not done, that they go out, accept the medal and bank it”revealed.
The vice president He thanked the footballers one by one for what they had done during the season and patted their chests in recognition of 2022. This reminded a taste that Timoteo Griguol had in Gymnastics and that transcended the history of Argentine sports.
The idol was present at the stadium, he suffered from what he experienced, but later he perfectly fulfilled his role as leader that he currently has.
